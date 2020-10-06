Liberia: IOM Repatriates 43 Liberian Migrants From Senegal

6 October 2020
Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)
By Fanta L. Keita

Monrovia — The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has repatriated 43 stranded Liberian migrants from Senegal to their motherland, Liberia..

The migrants were received by the Head of the Reintegration Department of IOM Liberia office, Mr. Tamba Siaffa and the Liberia Government through Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC) at the Robert International Airport (RIA) in Margibi County recently.

Speaking to the returnees at the RIA, Siaffa disclosed that the repatriation of the migrants was based on a formal request of the Liberian Embassy in Senegal to the IOM.

According to him, those who were repatriated voluntarily agreed to be returned to their country of birth (Liberia).

As a means of ensuring that the migrants reach their final destinations, IOM provided transportation amounting to US$50 per person.

At the same time, Siaffa revealed that the IOM is expected to repatriate about 102 stranded Liberian migrants from Benin, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mauritania.

He added that most of the stranded migrants left Liberia irregularly, which subsequently hindered their stay in the countries they will be repatriated from.

IOM is the leading inter-governmental organization in the field of migration and works closely with governmental, inter-governmental and non-governmental partners on migration issues.

The institution is dedicated to promoting human orderly migration for the benefit of all and does so by providing services and advice to governments as well as migrants.

IOM works to help ensure the orderly and human management of migration, to promote international cooperation on migration issues, as well as assists in the search for practical solutions to migration problems and provides humanitarian assistance to migrants in need, including refugees and internally displaced people.

