Liberia: IHRI Implementing Pilot Reparation Project in Bong, Grand Bassa Counties

Gbarnga — The Independent Human Rights Investigators (IHRI) with support from Africa Transitional Justice Legacy Fund (ATJLF) is currently implementing a reparation pilot project in Bong and Grand Bassa Counties.

Implementation of the project, which is expected to last up to February 2021, is intended to give citizens, including war victims, a voice to hold their local leaders and lawmakers accountable in terms of accessing the implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Report.

Speaking to the Liberia News Agency (LINA) following a day-long meeting with the Bong County Christian Association held in Gbarnga over the weekend, IHRI Funding Director, Mr. Adama K. Dempster, said the gathering was meant to share "a document that has to do with the TRC Report," terming it as an eye-opener for the church.

According to Mr. Dempster, the document contains information about the

United Nations Human Rights Committee Recommendations on the TRC

Report, the African Union Recommendations on the TRC Report, and other

Wide ranging human rights issues regarding the TRC Report.

He disclosed that the selection of Bong and Grand Bassa counties by the IHRI is based on the fact that Bong County was the seat of one of the largest warring factions - the National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL) - while Grand Bassa was used as a port city through which war supplies were brought into the country.

Mr. Dempster admonished Pastors in Bong County to begin using their pulpits to preach not only spiritual messages, but "human rights messages" as well, noting that human rights messages are psychological that help to restore the hopes of people.

Some participants of the day-long gathering, including Pastors J. B. Galawolo and Aaron Wolleh, lauded IHRI for the interactive forum and promised to use the information acquired for the betterment of society.

The Pastors then called on their colleagues to take the reparation message to their various congregations, and also called on IHRI to remain engaged with the church in order to make human rights issues part of pastors' Sunday messages.

Bong County is one of several counties in Liberia where mass killings took place during the 14-year civil war.