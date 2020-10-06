Liberia: Eighty-Year Selega-Samodou Land Conflict in Lofa Finally Laid to Rest

Voinjama — The longstanding tribal land conflict between residents of Selega Town in Voinjama District and Samodou Town in Quardou Gboni District in Lofa County has been laid to rest.

The land conflict, which lasted more than 80 years, was recently laid to rest following the interventions of local stakeholders, Peace Building Network, the Liberia Land Authority (LLA), and Lofa County Superintendent William Tamba Kamba.

The long-standing land conflict was triggered when the people of Selega Town claimed that the Babai Mountain is the boundary between the parties, while the people of Samodou Town claimed Dazayea and Buimuguoyea as the boundary.

It can be recalled that government through former Lofa County Superintendent George Sekou Dunor in 2015 placed a moratorium on the disputed land following tension between the two towns.

Government again through the office of Lofa County Superintendent Kamba in 2019 also placed a moratorium on the disputed land after mediation talks between the two towns failed.

According to the LINA Correspondent, following series of interventions and the recent mediation talks between both towns by local stakeholders in the county, the Liberia Land Authority (L LA), Liberia Peace Building Network and the office of

Superintendent Tamba Kamba, both towns have accepted and agreed for two giant size corner stones and sign boards to be planted on the disputed land to indicate the boundary between Samodou and Selega towns in Voinjama and Quardou Gboni Districts, thereby putting the longtime land dispute and conflict to rest.