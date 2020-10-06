Angola: Gertrudes Disputes Election Results in Athletics

Luanda — List B candidate for 2020-2024 Angolan Athletics Federation (FAA) elections Gertrudes Sepúlveda has challenged the results of the election held last Friday.

This is expressed in a note signed by his representative, Filipe Vietis, and sent to Angop.

The source states that the three clubs in Luanda and the respective association have voted for list B, instead of her opponent, as ruled the electoral commission.

Gertrude Sepúlveda's List B presumes the existence of a combined vote.

Friday elections gave the list A candidate, the outgoing president Bernardo João, four points, while Gertrudes Sepúlveda (B) and Adriano Nunes (C) both got three each.

The electoral commission was chaired by João Francisco, assisted by his secretary Domingos Cangueta.

José Paim, João Teixeira, Gildo Coelho da Cruz and Carlos Rosa, have led the FAA.