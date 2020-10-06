South Africa: Sports Committee Orders Csa to Submit Forensic Report By Friday

6 October 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture has given Cricket South Africa (CSA) until Friday, 9 October, to submit the forensic report on the investigation that took place into its affairs, including issues of transformation.

The committee rejected a summary of the report and demanded that the full 500-page report be submitted. Attempts by CSA to keep the report from the committee citing the Companies Act and "legal implications" were also slammed by members of the committee.

"The issue today is that we do not have the forensic report that was promised to us five months ago. As Parliament, we need the report that was promised to us by the Chairperson of CSA," said committee Chairperson Ms Beauty Dlulane.

The committee labelled as "arrogant" the explanation from CSA Audit Chairperson Mr Marius Schoeman that "it was not standard to companies that when they commission forensic investigations they make the reports public, due to legal reasons".

The committee was also of the view that as the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture has a copy of the report, the report is no longer internal and must be shared with Parliament. There was also a strong feeling amongst committee members that the forensic report was being hidden because some board members and council members of CSA were implicated.

Ms Dlulane said the attempt to keep the report from the committee amounted to disrespect of Parliament and a sign of poor leadership at the CSA. "We want Cricket South Africa to deliver the report to the portfolio committee. We want unrestricted access to the report. CSA is a public entity and must account to us," she said.

CSA dismissed suggestions that it was hiding anything and agreed to the committee's demands. It committed to make the report available to the committee by 16h30 on Friday. CSA also undertook to ensure that no doctoring of the report takes place before submission.

