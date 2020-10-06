Nigeria: Buhari to Present 2021 Appropriation Bill This Week

6 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday present the 2021 Appropriation Bill to the Joint Session of the National Assembly.

The president of Senate, Ahmad Lawan, read the letter from Mr Buhari, conveying his intention to present the budget to National Assembly at plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.

"May I crave the kind indulgence of the distinguished Senate to grant me the slot of 11 hours on Thursday 8th October 2020 to formally present the 2021 Appropriation Bill to the Joint Session of the National Assembly.

"While I look forward to addressing the joint session, please accept, Mr Senate President, the assurances of my highest regards."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Race for WTO Top Spot Likely to Be Mohamed vs Okonjo-Iweala
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.