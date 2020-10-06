South Africa: Sport, Arts and Culture On #ichoose2bactive Big Walk Healthy Lifestyle Event

press release

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture in partnership with the Gauteng Provincial Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation hosted a successful downscaled Big Walk event which was attended by +/- 80 people in line with Disaster Management Regulations.

The downscaled event as per Minister Nathi Mthethwa and Gauteng MEC Mbali Hlophe request was attended by members of the creative industry and sports Legends and personalities.

In attendance to name a few were the likes of PJ Powers, Blondie Makhene, Arthur Mafokate, Cynthia Chaka, Agusto Palacious, Marks Maponyane, Simphiwe Tshabalala, Rhulani Mokoena Tebogo Moloi, Ntando Kunene, Mpho Letsholonyane, Kwena Moabelo, Thabiso Mosia, Kass Naido, Happy Jele to name a few.

The downscaled Big Walk Event lead by Minister Nathi Mthethwa, MEC Mbali Hlophe, Acting Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane started with Aerobics session which was then was followed by the 5Km Walk passing through various landmark / Heritage sights alongside Vilakazi Street including Bishop Desmond Tutu house, Nelson Mandela house museum, the exact venue where the June 16, 1976 shooting started ending up at with wreath-laying ceremony at The Hector Peterson monument.

In conclusion, the Minister expressed his appreciation to all in attendance and further indicated that he hopes that they will maintain the momentum of staying physically active including going back to their communities to spread the gospel of #Ichoose2BActive campaign which will go a long way in assisting the department In getting South Africans physically active.

#Ichoose2BActive, how about you?