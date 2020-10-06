South Africa: Goal Bug Sweeping Through Premier League

6 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

What is behind the plethora of goals that have been scored in the English Premier League this season? Could it be the empty stadiums, along with the controversial handball rule?

In just four game weeks, the English Premier League (EPL) has managed to dish out goals galore and provide bumper entertainment for fans watching from home worldwide.

The most recent game week saw a total of 41 goals being netted. That total was just three off of the EPL record for most goals in a single game week - which was set last month.

With the threat of Covid-19 still very much an ever-present, the world's most popular football league has opted against allowing supporters into stadiums for the time being.

Empty stadiums could be one of the contributing factors that have seen 144 goals scored in just 38 EPL games this season, an average of 3.79 per game. This is the highest goals per game ratio in an English top-flight season since the 1930/31 season (3.95 goals per game).

With no supporters to bemoan every bad touch, every missed one on one, there is less pressure on players. Visiting teams are also under less strain as a consequence.

The...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

