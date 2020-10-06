South Africa: Suspects Arrested in Bishop Lavis and Brackenfell With Firearms

6 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Our efforts to bring perpetrators of the law to book led to the arrest of four suspects yesterday for the illegal possession of firearms in Bishop Lavis and Brackenfell.

Members attached to the Bishop Lavis Crime Prevention Unit were conducting patrols in Kalksteenfontein when their attention was drawn to a known gangster from the area. The suspect was approached and found in possession of a firearm and nine rounds of ammunition. Once charged, the 29-year-old man will make a court appearance in Bishop Lavis to face the charge against him.

In an unrelated incident members of the Western Cape Flying Squad reacted on a tip-off of a suspicious vehicle in Brackenfell and conducted a search of the area. The vehicle, a Mercedes Benz was spotted and pulled over. Three suspects aged 28, 37 and 39 were arrested for being in possession of a firearm without a serial number and ammunition. They are expected to make their court appearance in Blue Downs on Wednesday, 07 October 2020.

