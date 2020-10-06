South Africa: Madadeni Police Request Assistance in Murder Case

6 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Madadeni police are requesting for assistance from the community concerning the whereabouts of the person in the attached picture. They believe that Thamsanqa Surprize Cele (22) can assist in a murder case that they are investigating.

On 01 October 2020, police responded to a murder at Section 5 in Madadeni. Police found the body of Owethu Mdlalose (11) with multiple stab wounds on her body in a bedroom of a home. A case of murder was opened at Madadeni SAPS. It is alleged that the suspect disappeared from the area after the incident.

Anyone with information on Cele's whereabouts is requested to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Skhumbuzo Mntambo on 063 187 2666 or the Branch Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Sanele Mkhwananzi on 082 376 3067 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

