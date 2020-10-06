South Africa: Minister Nkoana-Mashabane Dealt a Third Blow By Land Claims Court

6 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane was dealt another blow in her bid to have a personal costs order set aside by the Land Claims Court. This is the third judgment against her regarding her personal failure to provide restitution to District Six land claimants, who are waiting to return to the area in Cape Town where they previously lived.

Acting Judge Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC of the Land Claims Court has once again ruled against Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane. This relates to a 2019 judgment where he ruled she should personally pay costs in a case brought against her by the District Six Working Committee (D6WC).

In August 2019, Ngcukaitobi found Nkoana-Mashabane had failed in her duties as minister of rural development and land reform to provide restitution to District Six land claimants. At the time, he found she should pay the costs of the court. Then, in March 2020, at the Land Claims Court, Ngcukaitobi dismissed Nkoana-Mashabane's leave to appeal his judgment, again with costs against her.

In early October, Nkoana-Mashabane launched another application against the D6WC, again asking to have the application against her dismissed, including the costs...

