South Africa: Hawks Seize Vehicle Worth R1.4 Million Following Allegations of Corruption in Limpopo

5 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Hawks in Limpopo have seized a vehicle worth R1.4 million in Mokopane as part of an ongoing investigation into the allegations of corruption at Mogalakwena Municipality.

The Serious Corruption Investigation team descended at one of the senior municipality official house on Tuesday morning and seized a luxury Mercedes-Benz worth R1.4 million.

This comes in the wake of a 2018 investigation after the Hawks received information that business people allegedly deposited money into a vehicle dealership's account for the official to purchase a vehicle of his choice as a gratification.

It is alleged between 2017 and 2019, different companies were awarded tenders worth over R50 million by the municipality. Investigations has so far revealed that most of the tenders were flawed and riddled with corruption.

The Hawks Priority Crime Specialised Investigation (Asset Forfeiture) successfully secured a Court Preservation Order on 30 September 2020 to seize the vehicle. Investigations are still continuing.

