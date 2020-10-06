South Africa: Seven Suspects Arrested On Charges of Cultivating of Dagga, Possession of Explosives, Possession of Firearms and Ammunition in Worcester

press release

On Monday 2020-10-05 at about 12:00, members of the National Intervention Unit in Cape Town and the Worcester Anti-Gang Unit conducted a search and seizure operation at a premises in Fairy View, Brandwacht, Worcester after information was received that dagga is cultivated on the premises.

Twenty four firearms, a large quantity of ammunition, one hand grenade, 1 120 dagga plants for cultivation and cultivation equipment to the value of R2 240 000-00 were seized,

Five male suspects aged between 33 and 50 and two female suspects aged 36 and 39 were arrested on charges of cultivating of dagga, failure to safeguard firearms, illegal possession of explosives and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The suspects are due to appear in the Worcester Magistrates Court once charged.