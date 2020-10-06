South Africa: Two Attempted Hi-Jacking Suspects to Appear in Alexandria Court Today

press release

Two males aged 36 and 51 will appear in the Alexandria Magistrate's Court today. They were both arrested on Friday, 02 October 2020, in Alexandria after they attempted to hijack a woman who had given them both a lift together with another passenger from East London. They were travelling to Port Elizabeth.

Both suspects were seated in the back of a luxury sedan, and the third hiker, a female was seated in front. Approximately five kilometres from Alexandria, both suspects placed a cloth around the neck of the driver and the front seat passenger. The driver asked them what they want and they said that they want money. She did not stop the vehicle but continued to drive, swerving in an attempt to attract the attention of other vehicles. During the attack the driver was stabbed with a knife and sustained an open wound on her arm.

She stopped the vehicle, and both she and the front seat passenger both jumped out of the vehicle. The two attackers both jumped out of the car and ran into the bushes. An officer who was also travelling towards Alexandria came across the two victims immediately after they had stopped and assisted them. He called for police assistance and the police started to search for the suspects.

Following the description given by the complainant and a witness, two on-duty members from Port Alfred K9 Unit arrested the duo after they had returned to the road and were hitchhiking towards the direction of Port Alfred.