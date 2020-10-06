South Africa: Commission Hears That Team Investigating Taxi Violence Is Seriously Understaffed

analysis

On Monday 5 October, Lieutenant-Colonel Mohamed Bayat took the witness stand at the commission of inquiry into taxi violence and revealed that the task team responsible for getting to the bottom of the ongoing crisis was made up of only 12 investigators.

The commission, sitting at the Emoyeni conference centre in Parktown, is investigating taxi violence in Gauteng and trying to determine why more than 500 cases, some dating back to 2012, have still not been resolved.

"The biggest problem is a shortage of members. There are 12 investigating officers to deal with taxi violence cases for the entire province," Lt-Col Mohamed Bayat told the commission of inquiry into taxi violence on Monday.

"We have 12 investigating officers and three commissioning officers, one of whom has gone on pension," he said.

In addition, Bayat said, these officers relied on vehicles that were old, had high mileage and were not reliable. Only 10 of the officers had laptops and connecting to servers was an ongoing problem, but "this was being addressed".

And while the shortage of officers was a major problem, Bayat said most of the team were experienced officers, "except for the last member that I received who came from...