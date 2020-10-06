South Africa: Police Launch Manhunt for Blind Woman's Killer/s - Kwanobuhle

6 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Detectives at SAPS Kwanobuhle are appealing to the community to assist them in tracing a suspect/s who are responsible for the cruel and callous killing of a 55-year-old blind woman in Kwanobuhle.

At about 09:00 this morning, police were summoned to a house in Mdledle Street after the caregiver and the deceased's boyfriend found the woman lying dead on the bedroom floor. It is alleged that the caregiver had left Miss Thobeka Goxa at about 16:00 yesterday afternoon, 05 October 2020. The house was locked however when she returned with Goxa's boyfriend this morning, they found the kitchen door and the security gate wide open. There were no signs of forced entry into the house.

Miss Goxa was found lying on the bedroom floor with stab wounds on her left side of her chest. At this stage it is not clear if anything was taken from the house. It is further alleged that Miss Goxa would not open the door to anyone unless she recognised their voices.

Police are urging the community to assist them by exposing this/these heartless criminal/s that are responsible for the death of Goxa. A case of murder is under investigation and anyone who can assist in the investigation is asked to contact SAPS Kwanobuhle on 041 978 8800 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. All information is strictly confidential.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Race for WTO Top Spot Likely to Be Mohamed vs Okonjo-Iweala
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.