South Africa: Police Launch Manhunt for Blind Woman's Killer/s - Kwanobuhle

Detectives at SAPS Kwanobuhle are appealing to the community to assist them in tracing a suspect/s who are responsible for the cruel and callous killing of a 55-year-old blind woman in Kwanobuhle.

At about 09:00 this morning, police were summoned to a house in Mdledle Street after the caregiver and the deceased's boyfriend found the woman lying dead on the bedroom floor. It is alleged that the caregiver had left Miss Thobeka Goxa at about 16:00 yesterday afternoon, 05 October 2020. The house was locked however when she returned with Goxa's boyfriend this morning, they found the kitchen door and the security gate wide open. There were no signs of forced entry into the house.

Miss Goxa was found lying on the bedroom floor with stab wounds on her left side of her chest. At this stage it is not clear if anything was taken from the house. It is further alleged that Miss Goxa would not open the door to anyone unless she recognised their voices.

Police are urging the community to assist them by exposing this/these heartless criminal/s that are responsible for the death of Goxa. A case of murder is under investigation and anyone who can assist in the investigation is asked to contact SAPS Kwanobuhle on 041 978 8800 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. All information is strictly confidential.