South Africa: Man Nabbed for Possession of Dagga - Hankey

6 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police arrested a 27-year-old man for possession of dagga during routine patrols in Hankey yesterday.

On Monday, 05 October 2020 at about 21:00, it is alleged that a police vehicle that was conducting routine patrols on the R330 near Hankey, spotted a pedestrian (man) who was acting suspicious on seeing a police vehicle. Police requested to search him and found dagga estimated around R 1 000-00 stashed in a bag. Police arrested him and also seized the dagga. A 27-year-old man is due to appear in the Hankey Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 06 October 2020 on charges of possession of dagga.

Read the original article on SAPS.

