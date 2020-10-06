South Africa: Eastern Cape Suspects to Appear in Court for Corruption

6 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Eastern Cape — The two suspects, Malik Yusuf Addae (69 male) and Meliwe Magwiro (38 female) appeared today, 06 October 2020, in the Butterworth Magistrate's Court after they were arrested for defrauding the Mnquma Local Municipality of a R 982 000.00 project. The project was for construction of internal streets at Mnquma Local Municipality to the value of R 9.1 million during August 2013. The investigation revealed that the values on invoices had been inflated.

On 28 August 2020, three out of the five suspects were arrested and appeared before the Magistrate in Butterworth. These two, Addae who is a consultant in the company and Magwiro who owns the construction comapany could not be held in custody as at the time, they were being quarantined for Covid-19.

Addae and Magwiro were granted R10 000-00 bail each and they are expected reappear on the 02 November 2020 before the same court.

