South Africa: Gauteng Legislature On Current Strike of Workers Affiliated to Numsa

press release

The Committee of Roads and Transport in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature notes the current strike of workers affiliated to Numsa at the Bombela Operating Company in Midrand over wage negotiations.

Although the company has reported that there would be no impact on Gautrain bus services while the strike goes on, the committee would like to see an end to the strike where both parties reach an amicable settlement. A prolonged strike could have a negative impact on commuters who use the Gautrain services.

"We take note that the financial burden post COVID 19 lockdown, has had an impact on everyone and the economy of the country. The pandemic has even left commuters with fewer options of efficient modes of transport services in Gauteng. We therefore appeal to the Bombela Operating Company and Numsa, to meet again and negotiate a settlement that will be satisfactory to both employer and employees;" expressed Dumisani Dakile, chairperson of the Roads and Transport portfolio committee in the Gauteng Legislature.