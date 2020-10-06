South Africa: Suspect Arrested With Unlicensed Firearm in Lavender Hill

press release

Our endeavours to disarm criminals paid off this morning at about 04:45 in Grindel Avenue, Lavender Hill when members of the Steenberg Crime Prevention Unit arrested a 27-year-old male suspect for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Members were busy with patrols when they saw a group of males and when they saw the marked police vehicle they started to run. Members gave chase and apprehended one suspect and upon searching him they found a firearm with 17 rounds of ammunition in his possession.

The suspect is due to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Friday 09 October 2020 on the mentioned charges.

In an unrelated matter, concerted efforts by some community members to assist the police in the fight against crime continue to produce the desired results. Two suspects were arrested for burglary as a result of tip-offs received by the Philippi-East police in Lower Crossroads yesterday. The suspects broke into a house in the area and stole various items. Neighbours saw the suspects breaking into the house and contacted the police. They were later positively identified and arrested will appear in court once charged.

In another incident, swift police reaction to a business robbery resulted in the arrest of two suspects in Lower Crossroads, Philippi-East yesterday. According to reports the suspects, aged 23 and 25 entered a business premises threatened the owners with knives and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of cash and cellular telephones. The police was immediately contacted and members on patrol acted swiftly and arrested the suspects in the vicinity. The suspects are currently in detention and will appear in court once charged.