Mozambique: Two More Coronavirus Deaths and 147 New Cases Reported

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Sunday announced two more deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 147 new infections.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, one of the victims was a seven year old boy and the other was an 89 year old man. Both were Mozambican citizens who were hospitalised in Maputo city.

They were both diagnosed with Covid-19 on 22 September. Their condition continued to deteriorate and they died on Saturday and Sunday. This brings the Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 66.

The release added that, over the previous 24 hours. three Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, but two others were admitted, all in Maputo city. There are now 44 patients under medical supervision in the Covid-19 isolation wards, one in Nampula and 43 in Maputo.

To date, 144,618 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,337 of them in the previous 24 hours.

All these tests were administered in public facilities, 349 in Maputo city, 318 in Maputo province, 211 in Cabo Delgado, 132 in Nampula, 111 in Inhambane, 66 in Tete, 58 in Manica, 48 in Sofala, 26 in Zambezia and 18 in Gaza.

1,190 of these tests gave negative results, and 147 were positive for the coronavirus. This brings the number of cases diagnosed since the start of the pandemic to 9,196.

Of the new cases, 143 are Mozambican, three are Portuguese and one is South African. 76 are women or girls and 71 are men or boys. 18 are children under the age of 15, and four are over 65 years old. There was no age information for three cases.

104 of the cases were from Maputo City and 26 were from Maputo province. Thus Maputo city and province accounted for over 88 per cent of the cases. There were also six cases from Cabo Delgado, six from Inhambane and five from Gaza.

The Ministry release also announced that, in the same 24 hour period, a further 116 people made a full recovery from Covid-19 (70 in Nampula, 17 in Inhambane, 15 in Cabo Delgado, and 14 in Zambezia). The total number of recoveries is now 5,852 - which is 63.6 per cent of all positive cases diagnosed since the first case was reported on 22 March.

As of Sunday, the geographical breakdown of all 9,196 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 4,222; Maputo province, 1,568; Cabo Delgado, 720; Zambezia, 621; Nampula, 585; Gaza, 345; Tete, 312; Sofala, 245; Inhambane, 236; Niassa, 233; Manica, 109.

The main Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 9,186 confirmed cases, of whom 5,852 have made a complete recovery, and 3,274 are active cases. 70 Covid-19 patients have died, 66 from the disease and four from other causes.