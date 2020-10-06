Mozambique: Another 100 Covid-19 Cases, Mostly From Maputo

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Monday reported a further 100 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, with two thirds of these cases occurring in Maputo city and province.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, since the start of the pandemic, 146,106 people have been tested for the coronavirus that cause Covid-19, 1,488 of them in the previous 24 hours. All of the tests were administered in public facilities.

1,388 of the samples tested negative, and 100 were positive for the coronavirus. The number of cases recorded in Mozambique, since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March, now stands at 9.296.

98 of the new cases are Mozambicans, one is South African and one is Chinese. One of the Mozambicans caught the disease in Tanzania, and imported it.

52 of these cases are women or girls and 48 are men or boys. 21 are children under the age of 15, and three are over 65 years old. There was no age information for two cases.

38 of the positive cases were from Maputo province, and 29 were from Maputo city. There were also 16 cases from Sofala, eight from Tete, four from Inhambane, two from Cabo Delgado, two from Zambezia and one from Gaza.

It has been clear for several weeks that the epicenter of the Covid-19 outbreak in Mozambique is in the far south, in Maputo city and province. The number of new cases in Cabo Delgado and Nampula, which were the main focus of attention in June, has now slowed to a trickle.

The Ministry release reported that, in the same 24 hour period, four more Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, all of them in Maputo city. There are now 48 people under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards, one in Nampula and 47 in Maputo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Of the patients hospitalised, five are infants, under one year old, six are children aged between one and 14 years, and 18 are in the high risk group of people over 60 years old. The Ministry reported that 19 of these patients are moderately ill. 28 are in a serious condition, and one is critically ill.

In addition to Covid-19, these patient are suffering from other chronic conditions. 42.5 per cent of them have diabetes, and 25 per cent have high blood pressure.

The Ministry also announced that a further 252 people have made a full recovery from Covid-19, 128 of them in Zambezia, 79 in Maputo province, 22 in Maputo city, 11 in Gaza, eight in Inhambane and four in Cabo Delgado. The number of recoveries now stands at 6,104, which is 65.7 per cent of all those known to have been infected by the coronavirus.

As of Monday, the geographical breakdown of all 9,296 positive cases, by the province where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 4,251; Maputo province, 1,606; Cabo Delgado, 722; Zambezia, 623; Nampula, 585; Gaza, 364; Tete, 320; Sofala, 261; Inhambane, 240; Niassa, 233; Manica, 109.

When the recoveries are omitted, it can be seen that Maputo city and province are now responsible for over 87 per cent of all active cases.

The basic Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 9,296 confirmed cases, of whom 6,104 have made a complete recovery, and 3,122 are active cases. 70 Covid-19 patients have died, 66 from the disease, and four from other causes.