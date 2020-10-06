Zimbabwe: High Court Reserves Bail Judgement for Zinasu Leader

Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
(File photo).
6 October 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) leader will spend more time in remand prison following the High Court's judgement to reserve his bail appeal ruling pending trial.

High Court Judge, Justice Davison Foroma reserved Takudzwa Ngadziore's bail saying the parties will be notified when he will be ready to hand down the judgment.

Ngadziore has been in prison since September.

He is facing a charge of participating in a gathering with the intent to promote public violence after he was allegedly caught addressing a press conference at OK Mart near Impala Car Rental premises.

A few days before his second arrest, he had been granted bail for similar allegations after staging a demonstration at the troubled car rental company which was fingered in the abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa in Bulawayo.

Prosecutor Idah Maromo opposed bail on grounds that Ngadziore was a flight risk with the propensity to commit the offence again.

Muchehiwa was abducted and subsequently tortured by suspected state agents in Bulawayo on July 30, ahead of the much-anticipated #July30 anti-corruption protest.

He was found dumped three days later with severe injuries and is currently admitted in hospital receiving treatment.

Idah MaromoJustice Davison ForomaMdudusi MathuthuTakudzwa NgadzioreTawanda MuchehiwaZINASUZLHR

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Race for WTO Top Spot Likely to Be Mohamed vs Okonjo-Iweala
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.