Zimbabwe: High Court Reserves Bail Judgement for Zinasu Leader

Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) leader will spend more time in remand prison following the High Court's judgement to reserve his bail appeal ruling pending trial.

High Court Judge, Justice Davison Foroma reserved Takudzwa Ngadziore's bail saying the parties will be notified when he will be ready to hand down the judgment.

Ngadziore has been in prison since September.

He is facing a charge of participating in a gathering with the intent to promote public violence after he was allegedly caught addressing a press conference at OK Mart near Impala Car Rental premises.

A few days before his second arrest, he had been granted bail for similar allegations after staging a demonstration at the troubled car rental company which was fingered in the abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa in Bulawayo.

Prosecutor Idah Maromo opposed bail on grounds that Ngadziore was a flight risk with the propensity to commit the offence again.

Muchehiwa was abducted and subsequently tortured by suspected state agents in Bulawayo on July 30, ahead of the much-anticipated #July30 anti-corruption protest.

He was found dumped three days later with severe injuries and is currently admitted in hospital receiving treatment.

