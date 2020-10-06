Zimbabwe: Passion Java Promises to Buy Epatan a Mercedes Benz

Controversial cleric, Passion Java has revealed plans to acquire a 'brand new' Mercedes Benz for his hypeman and Zimdancehall chanter Uncle Epatan.

This follows the cleric's facilitation of what is arguably Uncle Epatan's biggest career achievement -a collaboration with Tanzanian music superstar Rayvanny.

Revealing his intentions to spoil Epatan, Java shared a short video clip of himself donned in all white, roaming around a Lamborghini Urus belonging to his wife while engaging in a phone call with the "Ipapo Ipapo" singer whom he urged to visit a car sale of his choice.

He captioned the clip with the words, "Uncle Epatan mira uone zimota randikukutengera mangwana" loosely translating to... Uncle Epatan, wait and see the type of car I want to buy for you.

He also revealed that he plans to buy a Buggatti for himself soon.

The "Twabam" chanter has publicly shown his desire to outdo his rival, Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure who recently acquired a Lamborghini Aventendor S Roadstar at a whooping US$605 213 after duty.

Ironically, in an open show of his annoyance, Java has erected a billboard along Domboshava road -the route to Ginimbi's residence- written "SAKA" loosely translating to, So What.

