Tanzania: No Curricula Change, Teachers Assured

THE teaching curricula for all education levels remains intact, President John Magufuli declared yesterday.

Besides, he called upon teachers and the general public to ignore a circulated statement on cancellation of certificate level teaching curricula for pre and primary education.

The Head of State said that the government was appreciating contributions made by all teachers in the country regardless of their qualification levels, be it certificate, diploma or degree.

He assured teachers that the government would continue to improve their welfare due to their great contribution to the nation.

He was addressing the professionals through a phone call as they marked the World Teacher's Day in Dodoma Capital yesterday.

"We value teachers with certificate qualifications like other teachers ... you should ignore the circulating statement and continue to work hard," Dr Magufuli stressed.

Dr Magufuli added: "The government is aware of the great work done by teachers, that's why it has announced employment of 13,000 more teachers to decrease your workload."

He stated, as the president, he was also aware of various challenges facing teachers and their needs, insisting that they should not be troubled with the false reports that there will be no more pre and primary teachers' training at certificate level.

Yesterday, a statement allegedly issued by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology stated that the government has phased out such training.

Meanwhile, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama said that the Fifth phase government has been instituting various measures that aimed not only at improving the education sector but also the welfare of teachers across the country.

"While addressing members of the Tanzania Teachers Union (TTU) in Dodoma early June this year, Dr Magufuli pledged to continue addressing various challenges facing the professionals in the country... the government has so far paid 472.6bn/- to civil servants in salary and non-salary arrears including teachers," the minister explained.

Ms Mhagama also explained that the government had also reduced income tax rate from 11 per cent to 9 per cent which has also been beneficial to teachers' cadre.

The minister said that, Regional Administration and Local Government Ministry has established a special system to control non-salary arrears and ensure that all debts are cleared.

She further noted that teachers had played an important role in the achievements registered in the country's education sector.

Minister Mhagama also underlined major strides made in improving the sector, saying that the provision of fee-free education had helped increase enrollment from primary to tertiary education.

"Until February, this year, the government had spent 1.01tr/- to finance fee-free education in the country...the number of primary schools has also increased in the past five years from 16,899 in 2015 to 17,804 this year" she explained.

She noted that the government has also increased the budget for Higher Education Students' Loans from 348bn/ in 2014/2015 to 464bn/- in the 2020/2021 academic year.

According to the minister, the government had also renovated 73 old secondary schools out of 89 across the country in an effort to improve the teaching and learning environment.

She called upon government executives to abide by the country's laws and regulations when dealing with teachers affairs, and parents to continue respecting and value teachers.