Tanzania: CCM Incensed By Attacks Against Its Cadres

CCM has condemned skirmishes and killings of its members in the ongoing campaigns while insisting nothing would stop it from recording a massive win in the upcoming October 28th General Elections.

During a meeting with CCM elders at its Kisiwandui main office in Zanzibar yesterday, the party's Secretary General Dr Bashiru Ally said that the country should remain strong and united before, during and after the election and this is what CCM has always been preaching.

He said despite hiccups in some areas where party leaders and members have been reportedly attacked and some of them killed by what they believe to be members of the opposition parties, CCM will always encourage its members not to fight back and to exercise maximum tolerance.

Dr Bashiru said that the wicked behaviour and unnecessary physical attacks on CCM cadres and fans has already led to loss of lives, four people dead so far, while several others have been injured.

"Despite ongoing incidents of violence against our members and fans during the ongoing campaigns, there is already enough justification for CCM to emerge victorious," he said.

"It is very sad, but let us join forces to appeal to our members not to take revenge. We have to tell our youths to avoid any kind of retaliation, as the law enforcers are conducting investigation and we are convinced that all the perpetrators will be arrested and subsequently charged," Bashiru stated.

Flanked by his Deputy- Zanzibar, Dr Abdalla Juma Abdalla 'Mabodi', the CCM secretary general further said that despite ongoing skirmishes from the opposition against ruling party leaders, members and fans, they will remain strong and continue to strategise for landslide victory.

Giving the insight of the campaign trends so far, especially on their expectations and what the party is focused on, Dr Bashiru said the party's flag bearers have always been awake, trotting around the country to woo voters.

He said that presidential candidates: Dr John Magufuli (Union) and Dr Hussein Mwinyi (Zanzibar) remain on track in the campaigns. He said the public rallies are supported by a door-to-door campaign, and the latter has been meeting different groups (NGOs, religious, marginalised, and workers).

"Our campaign strategy is divided into different levels with the main team led by the party's presidential candidate Dr Magufuli, who has already covered 15 regions, and has been conducting at least five rallies a day.

"There are times when he (Dr Magufuli) conducts ten to 20 rallies a day, especially when he makes stop overs in various villages and towns.

He said another team led by Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has covered 13 regions, while CCM Central Committee Member, who is also the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa's team, has covered ten regions.

Dr Bashiru said the fourth team led by Zanzibar presidential candidate Dr Mwinyi has conducted over 45 meetings and rallies including convening several meetings with various special groups.

"We have divided our country into eight zones, six in Mainland and two in Zanzibar and we are doing fine in all these areas," he insisted.

He belittled the opposition candidates as weak and incompetent, saying they were against the key Zanzibar treasures-the January 12, 1964 revolutions and April 26, 1964 union between Zanzibar and Tanganyika. He said that CCM will continue to protect and value the union of Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

"I've been sent to assure you that the objective of the Union and Zanzibar revolution that includes building a free nation remains to be enshrined in all aspects.

Dr Bashiru said the country's goals have always remained and are still the same -- to tackle and eradicate the three major threats of ill health, illiteracy and poverty. This, he said, to some extent has been achieved.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Bashiru commended the outgoing Zanzibar President Dr Ali Mohamed Shein for the great social, political and economic feats during his 10-year tenure, citing economic growth and tourist arrivals as well construction of economic infrastructure like roads, airports and ports as areas in which he scored highly.

Dr Bashiru also lauded Dr Shein's efforts to empower and value elders, saying he has always involved them in various issues. He said CCM will always continue to value elders' contribution in building the country's economy.

He added that all issues related to elders' welfare have been embodied in the ruling party's 2020-2025 Election Manifesto.

"In fact, Dr Mwinyi has promised to improve further the welfare of elders, if he wins the October 28th, 2020 General Election," said Dr Bashiru.