Ethiopia: Irreechaa Festival - a Noble Oromo Tradition

opinion

A symbol of the Oromo culture and tradition closely associated with and part of the Geda system: Irreechaa is a very proud culture and tradition of the Oromo People. This rich Oromo tradition has been going on for generations with the exception of some interruption during the former regimes especially during the Derg regime.

However even then, the Oromo people kept this noble tradition and were able to preserve and pass this enriched and noble tradition to the next generation with dignity and pride. Irreechaa promotes the Geda system: a true democratic system where the leadership passes to the next in eight years with no exception and with no interruption what so ever.

It is also a time of joy and jubilation, thanks giving day, a day of compassion and kindness and a good wish to all humanity and towards fellow citizens irrespective who they are. It is also a day to reflect dignity and pride of the Oromo people and to preserve and safeguard this rich culture and tradition as is without missing it to the next generation.

Irreechaa means tolerance, Irreechaa means sharing and caring and Irrecha means hosting and providing assistance; providing the right direction and providing food, shelter etc. to everyone that shares these rich and noble tradition and there can be nothing better than helping and caring and then being peaceful with one self and with others.

The Oromo people knew about the importance of peace, sharing and caring for generations and they passed this noble tradition to the young generation's perusal. The benefits of this rich Oromo tradition go beyond the normal and traditional belief. It enhances among others the economy of the region, enhances the flow of tourism and investment thereby increasing the flow of hard currency to the region and the country and it promotes the region's and the nation's good image to the rest of the world.

Irreechaa's overall contribution on these and other important endeavors such as the teaching of peace, tolerance, democratic process and caring and sharing is therefore extremely significant contribution especially towards the young generation. Therefore, this envied and enriched tradition must continue with no interruption what so ever and must pass from generation to generation with dignity and respect because it benefits the society at large.

Irreechaa festival has now become bigger and larger than the usual religious festival. It has become almost a carnival like those countries that benefit from carnival. Brazil, Jamaica and the Caribbean, South Africa, and Rwanda are amongst those that benefit from carnival.

Irreechaa is becoming a festival that enhances people to people connection, a tourist attraction, a festival that provides social and economic benefit; therefore, it must be further strengthened, encouraged, enlarged and expanded.

The people of Oromo have done a good job thus far in that regard but have to do more work with regard to the promotion of this tradition to the rest of the world so that it can get an international recognition that it truly deserves.

I believe the work in that regard has already been started and the Government of Ethiopia using its Ministry of Tourism has to do its homework and assist the promotion of Irreechaa to the rest of the world. The Oromo people at large are peace loving society and the tradition and belief of Irreechaa itself is first and foremost the promotion and preservation of peace, respect for each other, dignity and pride.

This rich tradition has been once again demonstrated in this year's Irreechaa festival. The entire nation and especially the Oromo people are very proud of their accomplishment in that regard. They should be proud of themselves. The Oromo people at large deserve our congratulations.