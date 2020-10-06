Ethiopia: Irreechaa Symbols Peace, Togetherness - Celebrants

BISHOFTU - "This year's celebration of Hora Arsedi Irreecha has definitely symbolized peace and togetherness as it was celebrated colorfully without any security problems," celebrants said.

Lemu Jabo toldThe Ethiopian Herald that the Irreecha festival is all about thanksgiving, unity, love, reconciliation and forgiveness." I am so happy this festival has met these core values as you see despite limited attendees due to COVID-19."

She also noted that Oromos from each parts of the region have their own way of cultural dressing and they make travel to the lake with a sense of unity to thank their God leading by Aba Gadas, and HadaSinqes.

"I celebrate the festival annually travelling to Hora Arsedi from childhood. The celebration goes beyond its traditional ritual and these kinds of open air festival create an opportunity to promote our culture to the rest of the world as well ."

She noted that as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a global health threat and it is a good decision to mark the festival with small number of celebrantes in a bid to protect the people from the pandemic.

For his part ,Wadesa Dula who hails from Guji said that: "We celebrate the festival annually but what makes this year festival unique is we celebrate the festival with small number of people due to the pandemic. As we have to protect ourselves from the pandemic to celebrate Irreechaa in coming year again."

Speaking to this writer, Bariso Basayo said that the Oromo people are diverse in religion and Irreechaa is a culture which all Oromo celebrate together peacefully. "We have to enrich our culture and promote it to the rest of the world as the festival symbolizes love, peace and reconciliation among us."

Irreechaa was also celebrated in the capital Addis Ababa last Saturday.