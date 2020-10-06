South Africa: MEC David Maynier Kicks of International Tourism Campaign

press release

Today we are excited to announce the first phase of our international tourism campaign to encourage German business and leisure travellers to "Soweit weg fuhlen" ("get that faraway feeling") by booking their next trip to Cape Town and the Western Cape. [WATCH VIDEO]

With the welcoming of our first international travellers back on the 01 October, it is important that Cape Town and the Western Cape is front-of-mind for visitors planning their next trip, especially as we seek to rebuild our tourism sector and our economy in the Western Cape.

As one of our only key source markets for leisure travel that can now visit South Africa under the risk-based approach regulating international travel, German travellers can once again take advantage of the Western Cape's warm culture, pristine weather and abundance of natural assets.

It's no secret that the German market have been in a long-distance relationship with the Western Cape for quite some time with well over 129 000 tourists from Germany visiting the Western Cape in 2019.

Our "We Are Open" campaign, which was launched at the end of August and which was initially targeted at domestic tourists, was designed to be adaptive for the uncertain environment that we are currently operating in as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The campaign is now being expanded for our international visitors, starting with a first phase targeted at the German market and which will be followed by other markets in later phases.

Primarily a digitally-led campaign, the creative elements for our international campaign will highlight popular outdoor activities relevant to the target market and show them in the context of the unique wide-open spaces we have to offer in the Western Cape, and which are sought after in the Covid-19 world. The campaign will also include in-market events led by Minister David Maynier and a small delegation from Wesgro.

We have worked hard to ensure that Cape Town and the Western Cape is safe for travellers and ready to welcome international visitors for our summer season. Following months of being confined in homes and restricted from travelling, the Western Cape offers weary travellers the ultimate cure from 2020's cabin fever. Especially now - as more and more holiday-makers shy away from over-tourism, maddening crowds and congested subways and trams, there's never been a better destination to enjoy.

With 33 blue-flag beaches to bask on, over 22 protected nature reserves, thousands of kilometres of hiking trails and over 400,000 square kilometres of semi-desert - the Western Cape is ready to welcome back visitors safely. Boasting 20 wine routes, sprawled over 5 regions and over 92 067 hectares, or, if you're longing for a beer, you'll be pleased to find that the Western Cape has become a mecca for craft beverages too.

David Maynier, Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities said: "Cape Town and the Western Cape is open! With our unique wildlife, rich cultures steeped in heritage, and world-class cuisine, re-ignite your passion for discovery in our six breath-taking regions. Come visit us and experience the world within one province. We can't wait to welcome back visitors from near and far!"

"We are ready to welcome the world back safely and responsibly! Europe has and always will be an important market for us as they are familiar with our world-class local tourism products and well-priced with our favourable exchange rate. We look forward to welcoming back the German market which we believe will have a positive economic impact on our local tourism sector," concluded Wesgro CEO, Tim Harris.