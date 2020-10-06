South Africa: National School of Government Calls for Experienced Public Servants to Enrol As Trainers and Mentors

press release

Call for experienced public servants to enrol as trainers and mentors through the National School of Government

The National School of Government invites public servants to avail themselves to enlist as trainers as mentors through deliver education, training and development interventions coordinated by the National School of Government (The NSG) in their areas of expertise.

The NSG's mandate has been expanded to provide education, training and development (ETD) in the three spheres of government, the state-owned entities and other organs of state. In order to meet the demands of this expanded mandate, and recognizing the expertise that resides among experienced officials across the public sector, the NSG seeks to draw and deploy this experience as part of measures designed to build an ethical and capable state.

The Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Mr Senzo Mchunu, has written to departments requesting them to release qualifying officials to undertake these tasks. "Public servants in the three spheres of government will greatly benefit from training that is delivered by knowledgeable, experienced and ethical serving public servants," said Minister Mchunu.

The NSG requests interested serving officials to indicate their willingness to assist with training and mentorship services in their areas of expertise through face-to-face and virtual sessions, online seminars, training workshops and thought leadership platforms as well as through the mentoring and coaching of other public servants. Interested officials will be rigorously screened and assessed to ensure that they have the requisite subject matter expertise and relevant public sector experience. The NSG will offer the "the art of facilitation" training opportunities to the selected officials before they can be allocated as trainers or mentors.

The following will guide the release of officials as trainers once their preparation is completed:

The official will conduct ETD interventions on behalf of the NSG for up to 8 days per financial year, with preparation for such sessions requiring up to an additional 8 days per financial year.

The official will not receive additional remuneration beyond their current conditions of service.

The NSG will schedule the training in collaboration with the official to limit the impact of the official's absence on the delivery of their core responsibilities and will confirm the duration and location of sessions in writing, with expressed consent from their supervisors.

The NSG will reimburse the releasing department or organisation for the official's travel, accommodation and subsistence costs in line with its guiding policies and procedures.

Officials interested in assisting government build ethical and capable state are invited to complete the Expression of Interest to Deliver ETD Interventions on behalf of the National School of Government. A pdf version of the form can be requested by sending an e-mail to etd.applications@thensg.gov.za or electronically from https://forms.gle/khuzTHqjuXBzjE3bA

Telephonic enquiries can be directed to the Chief Director: Middle Management Development, Ms Soria Arendt, at Tel 012-441-6131 or soria.arendt@thensg.gov.za