Uganda: 11 Nominated for Lord Mayor Seat

6 October 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Stephen Otage

The Electoral Commission (EC) yesterday concluded nominations of 11 contestants for Kampala City lord mayoral and another 36 candidates for the city's five division mayors.

Among the nominees is a 23-year-old social worker Yakub Mayanja Musaazi, contesting under the Alliance for National Transformation and another 24-year-old Micheal Evans Mugabi contesting as an Independent.

"We are the right people for this position. I have worked under majority of the aspirants. I know their strengths and weaknesses. We need a city in which every resident and worker enjoys a conducive environment," Mr Mayanja told journalists after nomination.

Mr Mugabi, who is a Senior Six leaver of Old Kampala Senior Secondary School and is currently dealing in produce between Mukono and Kampala, said his decision to join the lord mayoral race is enshrined in the national Constitution which allows any Ugandan aged above 18 to vie for elective politics.

"As youth, when we look at the participants in elections, it is not pleasing. They keep saying we are the future leaders and the future is in our hands meaning the future should start now," he said.

The other nominees include Erias Lukwago, the incumbent Lord mayor, who was nominated under the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) ticket; Ms Nabilah Naggayi Sempala, the incumbent Kampala Woman MP, nominated under the National Unity Platform and musician Daniel Kazibwe, aka Ragga Dee (NRM).

The others are Charles James Ssenkubuge (Democratic Party), Isaac Sendagire, Eddie Bazira Kibalama, Ben Lule, Joseph Mayanja aka Chameleone and Innocent Kawooya, most of whom are running as Independents.

Mr Frederick Muwaya Tibakuno, the district registrar and returning officer in Kampala, said since last week at the start of nominations for mayors and district councillors, they have nominated 36 contenders for division lord mayors, 484 for Kampala Capital City Authority councillors and 2,904 for division councillors.

He added that they will be nominating Members of Parliament for Kampala on October 12 and 13.

"We are advising the candidates to come and make arrangements for schedules for their nomination at appointed times instead of just walking in," he said.

