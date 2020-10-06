Uganda: We Hope for More Transparent Poll Process in Uganda - Japan Envoy

Uganda — Japan ties. With the momentum to the next general election building up, outgoing Japanese ambassador to Uganda Kazuaki Kameda says it is his government's wish that the electoral process is more transparent and campaigns more peaceful without violence. He talked to Sunday Monitor's Frederic Musisi about his experience in Uganda as he prepares to depart in two weeks' time.

You were in Japan when Uganda confirmed its first case of Covid-19 back in March before eventually making your way back here in June. How do you assess the situation in both countries?

The latest figure of Japanese nationals newly infected by Covid-19 are roughly 500 cases daily while its cumulative number is 82,500. The total number of deaths stand at 1,557. These are far more than the figures in Uganda. Japan is right now grappling with Covid-19 and at the same time is stimulating socio-economic activities to revive to the extent compatible with the former challenge. Uganda is in the same phase, isn't it? I have been carefully following the measures taken by your government to successfully control the prevalence of Covid-19 under the President's strong leadership.

The recent surge of the number of positive cases in the country, however, is worrying as community infections are proliferating. Let me take this opportunity to tell you that Tuesday last week I signed on behalf of the Government of Japan a bilateral agreement in the form of the Exchange of Notes with Hon Matia Kasaija, the minister of Finance, for providing the Government of the Republic of Uganda with grant funds of approximately $3.8m (Shs14b) to procure healthcare equipment absolutely necessary for continuing medical services in order to cope with the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in Uganda.

Fair enough. How's your ambassadorial tour of duty been over the last four years?

Simply it was extraordinarily rewarding! The ambassadorial post has enabled me to meet with a variety of people from the President to ordinary citizens and farmers as well as to visit all over the country.

What achievements did you score on behalf of your government and Uganda respectively?

I cannot be in a position to assess my achievements on behalf of either my government or Uganda. I have been keeping in mind that I do my best to maintain and promote the Japan and Uganda relations and that I extend any help which I can offer in my capacity for this purpose when someone is asking my help. I am figuring out that the fact that the Government of Japan did not recall me and allowed me to stay over four years means something positive. In Uganda, I am happy to hear a lot of voices appreciating Japanese development assistance in the country and also hear everything positive about Japan. These may be something indicative to answer to your question.

How can bilateral relations between the two countries be improved?

Ignoring the adverse effects brought by Covid-19 pandemic, JICA [Japan International Cooperation Agency] is implementing an increased number of JICA's development cooperation projects and preparing much more.

And the presence of Japanese NGOs acting in Uganda is now very noticeable, not only refugee settlement areas. There are more and more Japanese, especially young ones, coming to Uganda to do business. There were 17 Japanese companies registered in Uganda when I came in 2016, but now I can count 30 companies.

In Japan, Uganda is more visible as being more often picked up by Japanese TV media stations. In my opinion the bilateral relations are improving.

But through further efforts by both parties who are finding interest in interaction between the two countries, I expect that this trend will resume in post-Covid era and will even be strengthened progressively.

East Asian governments; Japan, China, always talk of a win-win situation in engagements with Africa. How's this possible, considering your experience with our bureaucracy?

This is not a question of how possible, but it is something must. On one hand, the population of Africa is continuously growing and economic growth is expected to move faster. On the other hand, Africa's potentials are not yet exploited while the markets of other continents are becoming saturated. That is why Japan is trying to penetrate African market by using TICAD [Tokyo International Conference of African Development] process, which is more and more business oriented, especially in TICAD7 in Yokohama last year.

You arrived when the country is fresh from a tumultuous political season. You are departing ahead of one; what parallels do you draw?

In my first mission to Uganda, I arrived in January 2006 in the middle of the election period. It was also very contentious. I noticed that it was the case too in the 2016 elections when I arrived as the ambassador in June of that year. People in Uganda are interested in electing their leaders. It is very positive. It is not healthy that Japanese electorate is becoming apathetic to politics.

What I hope in Uganda is that the electoral process is more transparent and electoral campaigns become more peaceful without violence.

Just days ago prime minister Shinzo Abe stepped down after only six years in power and even then he was described as the longest serving PM. We found that ironic here considering we had a President for over 30 years. What lessons should we draw?

The question you are raising depends on the choice of the people of a country. It is up to the people in the end. What is important here is the system of the elections, which has to enable the election results to genuinely reflect the people's collective choice.

For this purpose I consider it essential to ensure a level-playing field for any aspirant, transparency and accountability throughout the election process etc.

As an outsider and from your perspective, to what is extent is leadership core to the success of a country?

In any social group leadership is crucial to the success to attain the goal of the group. There is a Japanese proverb that goes that; "Too many captains will steer the ship up a mountain". You may understand it very well.

On the contrary, I say that no captain will steer the ship nowhere. The elections are the important tool for the people to choose an able leader. The people who fail to elect competent leaders in elections will have to bear the brunt of that failure, won't they?

Our President is fond of telling us, especially the youth, to focus on the bigger picture-integration of Africa, pan-Africanism, etc. perhaps as a cover for his government's failures. Having been part of Uganda/Africa's success story, do you think what he says hold any water when Japan is currently piloting robot cars?

I admit what the President says is right, judging from my experiences and knowledge. If African countries are not united on some of international agenda, they will be a looser in the international arena since in the globalised world Africa will be disadvantaged as they deal with other continents.

As long as African countries have common interest in any matter, they should be united. That's one of essential reasons of the existence of AU. In the same context, the launch of African Continental Free Trade Area, whose agreement was adopted March 2018, is a great achievement for this purpose.

What will you miss most about Uganda?

First of all, nice and friendly people. Then definitely, Uganda's gifted weather.

What disappointed you most?

Above all, traffic congestion in greater Kampala area coupled with shortage of lushly green parks.

Any last word?

I am resolved to remain a friend of Uganda and to continue contributing to the bilateral relations between Japan and Uganda in one way or another even after my departure.