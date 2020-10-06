Uganda: Masindi Election Loser Sues NRM Over Rigging

6 October 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Derrick Wandera

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) election disputes tribunal has been sued for allegedly declaring someone who had lost as the winner without following the right procedure.

Mr Cosmas Byaruhanga, the incumbent Masindi District chairperson, has petitioned the High Court to nullify the election of Mr Wilson Isingoma Mugimba as the NRM flag bearer for the seat.

Mr Byaruhanga alleges that the party's election disputes tribunal fraudulently cancelled his victory without granting him a fair hearing.

In his petition, Mr Byaruhanga contends that he won the September 11 election after garnering 24,744 votes against his opponent.

He said Mr Isingoma petitioned the party tribunal which cancelled the results under unfair and irregular circumstances.

"The first respondent unreasonably, inconsiderately and without justification rejected the results in my favour from the very large electoral area and upheld the electoral results in favour of the second respondent in the rest of the electoral areas which resulted in a lopsided declaration of the second respondent as the winner of the election with alleged 19,692 votes against my alleged 19,339 which is an incomplete picture," the petition reads in part.

Mr Byaruhanga contends that the tribunal only sent him a message on his mobile phone informing him of the hearing day but the date was postponed to the following day after he complained of not being served the petition.Mr Byaruhanga is seeking Shs5b in damages.

Mr Oscar Kihika, the head of legal affairs at NRM secretariat, said the matter was being handled.

"We cannot discuss this matter because it is before court. We have been notified about it and our lawyers are handling it already," Mr Kihika said.

