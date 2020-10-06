Uganda: How Mabirizi Lost Age Limit Battle in Regional Court

In his pleadings, which were described by justices Monica Mugenyi ( Uganda), who is the principal judge of the court, Charles Nyawello (South Sudan) and Charles Nyachae (Kenya) as "long-winding and unduly verbose," Mabirizi asserted that although Ugandan courts do have a duty to promote and uphold the rule of law, when it came to the presidential age limit, both the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court fell way below the mark; were highly biased and partisan, and committed what he termed as "judicial fraud."

First, Mabirizi took the regional court based in Arusha, Tanzania, back to the Constitutional Court where he had accused Justice Elizabeth Musoke, one of the five justices that first heard the case, of having spousal relations with both Hillary Onek, the minister of Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, and Mwesigwa Rukutana, at the time the Deputy Attorney General and now State minister for Labour.

According to Mabirizi, this was unethical since Onek and Rukutana are appointed by President Museveni who was a beneficiary of lifting the term limits.

Justice Cheborion Barishaki, also of the Constitutional Court, was not spared. Mabirizi said Justice Barishaki should have disqualified himself from the case on grounds that his brother, Kenneth Soyekwo, the Tingey County MP, belongs to Museveni's party, the NRM, which sponsored the Bill to remove the age limit.

Official parliamentary records, though, indicate that Soyekwo is an Independent. The ministers and the MP, Mabirizi said, voted in favour of the constitutional amendment.

At the Supreme Court level, Mabirizi reported to the regional court, Justice Jotham Tumwesigye, who had retired but was part of the seven-man panel that heard the case owing to a two-year contract that had been given to him, shouldn't have heard the case. He said the court wasn't short of substantive justices since Esther Kisaakye and Faith Mwondha were available.

Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, who has since retired, according to Mabirizi, shouldn't have been on the penal on grounds that he had known Museveni at personal level since 1980. Over the years, Justice Katureebe, Mabirizi said, had gone to serve in Museveni's Cabinet in various ministries and also that Katureebe's upcountry home from Bunyaruguru to be closer to the President underscored the close relationship between them.

In his view, it was unethical of the learned Justice Katureebe to have presided over the constitutional appeal given his close ties with Museveni. The other Supreme Court judge whose presence on the penal Mabirizi wasn't comfortable with is Justice Stella Arach-Amoko. Mabirizi, who is a lawyer without practicing certificate, this time dragged in Ambassador Idule Amoko, the husband of Justice Arach-Amoko.

The ambassador, per Mabirizi's theory, is serving beyond the retirement age for civil servants on account of contracts of service that have been routinely renewed by Museveni.

He suggested, therefore, that Justice Arach-Amoko could not have been independent when she presided over his constitutional appeal in the Supreme Court yet her spouse's continued deployment is dependent on Museveni.

Conclusion

In determining the issue, the three judges quickly came to a conclusion that Mabirizi wasn't only mistaken, but they also casted him as a bad loser. They guided that the judiciary in adjudicating politically sensitive cases shouldn't either play fiddle to the public gallery or to the whims of any section of society.

"It should abstain as much from partisan deference to the opposition side of the divide, as to the dictates of the government in office; or, indeed, any other form of influence peddling. That is the true essence of the notion of judicial independence," they wrote.

"Consequently, for the applicant [Mabirizi] - a supposed expert at judicial conduct and self-styled crusader of the rule of law - to denigrate the Uganda Judiciary for refraining from embroilment in the settlement of political questions, is as self-defeating as it is preposterous."

Not only do justices Mugenyi, Nyawello and Nyachae consider with disdain Mabirizi's snide remarks with regard to judges and the Uganda Judiciary; they categorically stated that should that modus operandi have been employed to exert any manner of pressure, blackmail or threats upon their court, that misadventure, would have been certainly an exercise in futility.

"It is an inescapable reality of the rule of law that every matter that is submitted to adjudication will yield a winner and a loser.

There is no space in courts, this court inclusive, for belligerence and bigotry in the guise of the enforcement of legal rights. Parties submit to adversarial justice in the full knowledge that their legal arguments may not be as unassailable as they would wish, but must of necessity be tested by the courts' appreciation of the justice of a matter," they said in an apparent rebuke of Mabirizi's submissions.

On Speaker Kadaga

Mabirizi in his case had faulted the Supreme Court for endorsing the Constitutional Court's refusal to summon Ms Rebecca Kadaga, the Speaker of Parliament, and hence relying on non-existent evidence and unsubstantiated statements by the Attorney General with regard to the parliamentary processes that led to the removal of the presidential age limit from the Constitution.

The court didn't agree with Mabirizi's argument, still.

"... .The record of the Constitutional Court's proceedings reveals that following the submission by the Deputy Attorney General that the Speaker enjoys immunity from court proceedings, the Deputy Chief Justice [Owiny-Dollo] held that the court found no reason to call her.

Our understanding of that position is that, having listened to the Deputy Attorney General, the court was not fully persuaded that there was reason to summon the Speaker for cross examination. It was not obliged to allow the application to summon her.

It seems to us that the failure to persuade it as to the merits of summoning the Speaker was the basis for its refusal to do so. That would not necessarily amount to curtailing the Applicant's right to a fair trial. Finding no reason to agree with an interlocutory application before a court is not the same thing as the court taking a substantive decision in a matter without furnishing any reason(s)," they said.

Violence in Parliament

Mabirizi wanted amendment to be struck down citing the violence that erupted in Parliament in the course of amending the law. In September 2017, the elite Special Forces Command (SFC), which guards the President, and police officers attached to Parliament stormed the House and violently ousted legislators who were opposed to lifting of the age limit from the chambers. Mabirizi insisted that was enough to declare that amendment a nullity but the East African Court justices had different ideas.

"On the question of the violence that descended upon the House in the course of the enactment of the amendment law, having held as we did on Issue No. 4, the court is mindful not to interrogate the merits of events that transpired in Parliament (the violence inclusive) owing to considerations of limitation of time. This matter would only be considered in the context of the Supreme Court's handling of the issue.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Consequently, we are not at liberty to engage in an intrinsic interrogation as to who of the actors in the violence abused the exigencies of constitutionalism and human rights," they said.

The trio, nevertheless, proceed to look into the issue of violence by determining the propriety of the Supreme Court decision from what they called "a perspective of the principles of good governance and rule of law" as raised before them by Mabirizi.

"In the instant case, the Supreme Court similarly deduced the events that transpired in Parliament to amount more to indiscipline by members of the House than the exercise of totalitarian authority by the Speaker in an attempt to restore order.

They do thus fall within the category of extra-legal interventions that cannot by any shade of imagination abide due process and the rule of law. The applicant [Mabirizi], on his part, fell short on proof that while the conduct of the members was constitutionally unassailable, the Speaker exercised her authority over the House with autocracy," the East African court observed.

They added: "More importantly, we are disinclined to agree with the applicant [Mabirizi] that the violence in the House would vitiate the parliamentary proceedings. Cognisant of the role of courts in shaping societal values and norms, we are of the decided view that a judicial decision that translates violence in Parliament into a nullification of parliamentary proceedings would automatically ride the course of such members of the House that consider extra-legal, un-parliamentary conduct as an alternative means to parliamentary debate and due process.

Such a decision would in effect entrench violence and misbehaviour in Parliament; impede Parliament's legislative function and curtail the principle of good governance espoused in the treaty. "