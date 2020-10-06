Uganda: Museveni Wants Vigilance When Schools Open for Candidate Classes

President Museveni Tuesday said that with vigilance, the scheduled reopening of schools for candidate classes this month, will be successful.

Schools were closed in March to stop spread of coronavirus. A week later, a national lockdown was announced. The lockdown was partly eased in late May when private cars were allowed to move and since then, several sectors of the economy have been reopened.

"Schools can open and children can study safely if we are all vigilant. Teachers, if you are coming to teach, avoid vehicles that are crowded. Alternatively, some teachers can sleep at school in empty classes to keep safe, we are in a war," Mr Museveni said while addressing teachers at State House Entebbe during celebrations to mark the World Teachers Day.

"In the ninth month I haven't heard that any child has died of Covid-19, after we have hidden them away [lockdown]. Now we need to prepare them, for now it's only safe to open for only candidate classes so that they don't repeat the academic year," he said.

He said that long distance learning will continue, since Shs350 billion will be spent to buy radios that will be distributed to every household free of charge.

He asked teachers to pass on to children information that can develop Africa.

"I congratulate you for being teachers but teachers can also teach wrong things. So we must make sure that we teach what will make Africa move forward," Mr Museveni said. "You're doing a great job as teachers but sometimes you teach wrong things. You need to teach what will help Uganda move forward."