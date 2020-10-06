Nigeria: Ondo 2020 - Akeredolu, Jegede, Others Sign Peace Accord.

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidates contesting on October 10 for Ondo governorship election have signed a peace accord.

The peace accord signing ceremony held on Tuesday in Ondo State capital,Akure.

The candidates who signed the peace accord were Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Agboola Ajayi who is contesting under the banner of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

The peace accord signing was facilitated by the National Peace Committee.

In his address, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, noted that "without peace, our deployment plans, new innovations in result management, safety of personnel, security of materials and above all, credibility of elections will be undermined."

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who was represented by DIG Adeleye Oyabade, explained that peace must be maintained before, during and after the Ondo election.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, disclosed that the signing of Peace Accord by the governorship candidates is "a way of reaffirming that they must conduct themselves in a professional & peaceful manner ahead of the Governorship election."

Others who were present at the signing are Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Hassan Kukah; former Bishop of Abuja Diocese, John Onaiyekan, and various traditional rulers, among others.

The <a target="_blank" href="https://www.cddwestafrica.org/">Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD)</a> had earlier predicted that the governorship election will be marred with violence majorly in riverine areas of the state.

The Civil Society Organization in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by its Director, Idayat Hassan, on Tuesday also said a pre-election assessment by CDD Election Analysis Centre (EAC) shows the partisanship of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Motorcyclists Association could also pose challenges and logistics problems.

This newspaper has also reported a series of violence during the campaigns by majorly the PDP and the APC.