Somalia: Al-Shabab Militants Killed in Southern Somalia

6 October 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali National Army (SNA) on Tuesday killed 10 al-Shabab militants including two senior officials after conducting operation in several locations near Barire town in Lower Shabelle region, southern Somalia, officials said.

SNA Army commander in the area, Ahmed Hassan Siyad, told the military's Radio Mogadishu that the forces also liberated several locations bordering the Middle Shabelle region.

He did not comment if there were casualties on the SNA side.

The government forces have intensified operations against al-Shabab extremists in the southern regions, but the militants are still hiding in the rural areas of those regions, conducting ambushes and planting landmines.

