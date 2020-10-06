Nigeria: Ensure Ondo Election Reflects People's Will, Us Tells INEC, Security Agencies, Others

Thee United States has called all the stakeholders in the democratic process, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties, and the security services to take concrete steps to ensure a peaceful election that reflects the will of the people of Ondo State in Saturday's governorship election.

The US Mission in Abuja in a statement issued Tuesday, also urged the stakeholders to continue to work toward free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections in Ondo State.

It stated: "The United States urges all stakeholders to continue to work toward free, fair, transparent, and peaceful elections in Ondo State.

"We reiterate our hope that all participants in the democratic process, including the INEC, political parties, and the security services, will take concrete steps to ensure a peaceful election that reflects the will of the people of Ondo.

"The United States remains committed to the U.S.-Nigeria partnership as we work together to achieve our mutual goals of peace and prosperity for the citizens of both our countries."

Recall that when the Edo governorship election was approaching, the US threatened to impose visa restriction on election riggers.