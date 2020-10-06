Nigeria: Military Kills Four Bandits, Rescues Captives in Katsina

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday said its troops of Operation Sahel Sanity killed four bandits in Unguwar Doka village of Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, as part of its clearance operations to ward off bandits in the North-west region.

The troops also rescued four kidnapped victims at Giruwa village of Dandume Local Government Area of the state in their ongoing onslaught against the marauding hoodlums terrorizing the state.

The acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.General Benard Onyeuko, revealed this in a statement issued at the Special Army Super Camp IV Faskari, Katsina State.

Onyeuko, in the statement, stated that the troops smashed other notorious criminals in Kurfi Local Government Area of the state and recovered 43 cows, six goats, eight sheep and two locally made guns from the hoodlums.

He said: "On October 2nd, 2020, gallant troops of Operation Sahel Sanity deployed at Sabon Layi rescued four kidnapped victims from Giruwa village of Dandume LGA of Katsina State following artillery bombardments on suspected bandits' location at Unguwan-Doka village which resulted in neutralizing four of the bandits while others escaped into the forest."

He explained that preliminary investigations revealed that the four rescued kidnapped victims have been in captivity for 12 days, adding that the victims have been reunited with their families.

He assured the people that the Nigerian Army will continue to safeguard the lives and properties of the citizenry, especially those in the North-west region and urged them to support the troops with relevant information to enable them succeed in their operations.