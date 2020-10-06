Nigeria: Buhari Writes N' Assembly, to Present 2021 Appropriation Bill Thursday

6 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has written formally to the leadership of the National Assembly of his intention to present the 2021 budget proposals to the federal lawmakers on Thursday.

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, made this known at the resumption of Senate plenary on Tuesday when he read a letter to that effect from the president.

The letter read in part: "May I crave the kind indulgence of the Distinguished Senate to grant me the slot of 11:00hrs on Thursday, 8th October, 2020, to formally present the 2021 Appropriation bill to the Joint Session of the National Assembly.

"While I look forward to addressing the Joint session, please, accept Mr. Senate President, the assurances of my highest regard."

