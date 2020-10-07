Kenya: 7 Injured as Al-Shabaab Opens Fire on Mandera Bus

6 October 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Al Shabaab attackers opened fire on a bus in Mandera Tuesday injuring seven passengers, police said.

The attack occurred between Dabacity and Kotulo area, on a bus that was headed to the capital Nairobi from Mandera.

The bus owned by Makka bus company had left Mandera at 7 am.

"It was attacked at Dabacity bridge," a senior police officer said, "gunmen just emerged from the bush and sprayed it with bullets on both sides."

As a result, the officer said, the bus stalled on the middle of the road.

"The information we have from the passengers is that it was attacked by about 20 attackers," another senior police officer said.

The attackers are said to have entered the bus and ordered non muslims and muslims to identify themselves, only to realise that all of them were muslims of Somali origin.

"They then turned their anger on the bus driver demanding to know why he did not stop when he was flagged down," a senior police officer briefed of the incident told us, "that is when the militants left."

The injured were rushed to Kutulo sub county hospital.

Similar attacks blamed on Al Shabaab left several people injured in the past.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans with Mental Health Conditions Live in Chains - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.