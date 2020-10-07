Nigeria: El-Rufai May Split Zazzau Emirate

6 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassanwuyo

The Zazzau Emirate in Kaduna state may be divided into 3 for easy administration, sources say. Already on Tuesday in Kaduna, Governor Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufai confirmed the existence of a bill, to that effect.

The Governor on Tuesday during the presentation of the 2021 budget before the state House of Assembly, said that his administration was working on the chieftaincy and traditional council bill which will be forwarded to the House.

"We shall be approaching the House with more bills to further strengthen governance in the state."

He said the chieftaincy and Traditional Council "will entrench the reform of the chieftaincy system, specify composition and classification of emirates and traditional council and update the provisions of colonial laws and chieftaincy matters that we inherited."

However, sources from Zazzau Emirate said plans were ,alleged on to create more emirates from the present Zazazau emirate as the Kaduna State government was working on an executive bill that will reform the composition and classification of the state's chieftaincy and traditional council.

"Soon, the Zazzau emirate would be split into three.

'We will have the Magaji Gari Emirate, Zazzau emirate and Kudan emirate.

The name of Magaji Garin Zazzau, Ahmad Nuhu Bamali is to be submitted as the new Emir of Magajin Gari, while the name of Yariman Zazzau, Munnir Ja' afaru is to be submitted as the new emir of Zazzau and Iyan Zazzau, Bashir Aminu is submitted as the new emir of the newly created Kudan emirate.Zazzau emirate which has 11 local government areas of Zaria, Sabon Gari, Giwa, Kudan, Makarfi, Ikara, Kubau, Soba, Igabi, Kaduna North and Kaduna south would now be shared among the new emirates," the source alleged.

