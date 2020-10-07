Nigeria: Burna Boy, Rema, Others Bag 2020 MTV EMA Nominations

MTV today announced nominations for the "2020 MTV EMAs, and Nigerian singers Burna Boy and Rema have been nominated for the Best African Act.
BET Awards 2020 winner and Grammy nominee, Burna Boy has once again been nominated in the Best African Act, a category he won in 2019. Other African singers in the category include, Master KG, Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa (South Africa), Sheebah (Uganda), Gaz Mawete (Democratic Republic of The Congo and Rema (Nigeria).
Commenting on the announcement, Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ViacomCBS Networks Africa, said "The 2020 MTV EMAs is one of the biggest entertainment stages in the world and this year's African nominees are undoubtedly making their presence felt globally. This affirms our commitment to ensuring that we continue to celebrate our diverse talent on international platforms. Congratulations to all our African nominees on this achievement."
Global star Burna Boy commenting on his nomination added, "A big thank you to my MTV family for nominating me again for this award and to my fans all over the world for listening to and supporting my music."
On the international scene, Lady Gaga is in the lead with seven nods, including "Best Artist," "Best Pop," and "Best Video" for her duet with Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me," which also secured a position in the "Best Song" and "Best Collaboration" categories. BTS and Justin Bieber each received five nods, within categories including "Biggest Fans" and "Best Pop."
The nominations include three new categories: "Best Latin," "Video for Good" and "Best Virtual Live." The "Best Local Act" category returns, with nominations including: Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B for "Best US Act," Justin Bieber and The Weeknd for "Best Canadian Act" and Dua Lipa for "Best UK & Ireland Act," and more.
Marking the 27th edition of one of the biggest nights in global music, the "2020 MTV EMAs" will unite fans at home with the world's hottest names in music. Details on performers and presenters will be announced soon.
The two-hour "2020 MTV EMAs" will air globally on MTV in 180 countries and territories on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Fans can begin to cast their votes today, as voting is now open at https://www.mtvema.com/en-africa/vote/
COMPLETE LIST - 2020 MTV EMA NOMINEES
Best African Act
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Rema (Nigeria)
Master KG (South Africa)
Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)
Sheebah (Uganda)
Gaz Mawete (Democratic Republic of The Congo
Best Video
Billie Eilish - everything i wanted
Cardi B - WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DJ Khaled - POPSTAR ft Drake
Karol G - Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me
Taylor Swift - The Man
The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
Best Artist
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
Best Song
BTS - Dynamite
DaBaby - Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me
Roddy Ricch - The Box
The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
Best Collaboration
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez - Ice Cream
Cardi B - WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby - Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber - Intentions ft Quavo
Karol G - Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato - I'm Ready
Best Pop
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix
Best Group
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Best New
BENEE
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Best Latin
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Ozuna
Best Rock
Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Best Alternative
blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots
Video for Good
Anderson .Paak - Lockdown
David Guetta & Sia - Let's love
Demi Lovato - I Love Me
H.E.R. - I Can't Breathe
Jorja Smith - By Any Means
Lil Baby - The Bigger Picture
Best Push
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
YUNGBLUD
Best Virtual Live
BTS - Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream
J Balvin - Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land - Around The World
Little Mix - UNCancelled
Maluma - Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute
