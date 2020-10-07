Rwanda: AS Kigali Begin Preps for Confederation Cup

7 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda Premier League side AS Kigali will hold their first training session in almost seven months on Wednesday, October 7, after all its players and staff underwent Covid-19 testing on Monday.

AS Kigali, who will represent the country in the 2020/21 Caf Confederation Cup, will use Kigali Stadium for training while camping at Baobab Hotel. Both the training facility and hotel are based in Nyamirambo, Nyarugenge District.

By press time Tuesday, results for the Covid-19 tests were yet to come out, but were expected later in the evening.

Should Eric Nshimiyimana's side start training on Wednesday as planned, they will become just the second team to resume group training after champions APR began theirs over the weekend at Shyorongi Stadium in Rulindo District.

AS Kigali and APR were cleared to start training - by the Ministry of Sports - last Friday to allow both clubs ample time to prepare for the upcoming continental club competitions. APR will feature in the Caf Champions League.

Speaking to Times Sport on Tuesday, AS Kigali's Secretary-General, Francis Gasana, said that "players and the staff will report to camp on Wednesday and start training immediately."

"Everybody on the team - players, coaches and support staff - needs to do their best so we can be in the best shape for continental football.

Featuring in the continent's second biggest club competition, AS Kigali will start their Confederation Cup campaign with the preliminary round between November 20-29.

The 2019 Peace Cup winners were declared as the side that will represent Rwanda in the competition after this year's Peace Cup tournament was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the 2019/20 Caf Confederation Cup, AS Kigali bowed out in the first round after being seen off by Ugandan outfit Proline. They had advanced to the first round after edging out Tanzania's KMC in the preliminary stage.

