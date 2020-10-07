Kenya/Zambia: Kimanzi Eyes Positive Restart for Harambee Stars

6 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Harambee Stars Tuesday stepped up preparations for their international friendly match against Zambia by holding two training sessions at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Highly-rated left-back Clarke Oduor, who plays for English championship side Barnsley and Sweden-based Joseph Okumu are expected to link up with the team in training on Wednesday ahead of the friendly slated for Friday. Coach Francis Kimanzi is happy with progress in camp.

"We are working against the clock to ensure we are in good shape and get a positive result in the friendly match," Kimanzi said on Tuesday.

Defender Brian Mandela, who is currently unattached, echoed Kimanzi's sentiments.

"The morale around the camp is great and the players are looking forward to playing against Zambia and achieving a good result," he said.

The friendly, which will kick off at 4pm, will serve as a build up to the upcoming back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Comoros in November.

On the other hand, Zambia is preparing to face Botswana in a two-leg 2021 Afcon qualifier. Chipolopolo are expected to arrive in Nairobi on Thursday morning.

No fans will be allowed in the stadium for the match while Football Kenya Federation will only accredit a limited number of media personnel to cover the game in line with Covid-19 health guidelines issued by the Sports and Health ministries.

The match will however be aired live on StarTimes.

Kenya will miss the services of captain Victor Wanyama, Belgium-based midfielder Johanna Omolo, striker Michael Olunga, recalled custodian Arnold Origi and speedy winger Ayub Timbe.

Final Harambee Stars Squad

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Defenders

Brian Mandela (Unattached), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, Sweden), Clarke Oduor (Barnsley, England), David Owino (Mathare United, Kenya), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Baraka Badi (KCB, Kenya)

Midfielders

Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Francis Kahata (Simba, Tanzania), Eric Johanna (Jonkoping's Sodra IF, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, Egypt), Antony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Hassan Abdallah (Bandari FC, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Katana Mohamed (Isloch, Belarus), Austin Otieno (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards

Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, Algeria), Timothy Otieno (NAPSA Stars, Zambia), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

