Kenya/Zambia: Late Harambee Stars Call-Up Keen to Impress Kimanzi

Bandari FC's attacking midfielder, Abdallah Hassan, is targeting an improved performance for the national football team after he was recalled to the squad by coach Francis Kimanzi.

Speaking on phone on Monday from Safari Park Hotel where Harambee Stars are currently in residential training ahead of the weekend clash against Zambia, Hassan thanked Kimanzi for recalling him to the team and promised to perform even better this time round.

"I sincerely thank coach Kimanzi for allowing me to return to the national team after my exploits at the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup where I scored four goals to finish second in the scorers' chart. That was my first and last assignment for the national team to date," the 23-year-old said on Monday.

He said playing for the national team comes with pride, adding that he will do everything possible to retain his position.

Performance for Kenya

"I left it at Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup with four goals. I emerged the second best scorer on my international debut, and I hope to pick up from where I left. That is my promise to the technical bench for giving me a second chance," he said.

Kimanzi did not name Hassan in his 34-man provisional squad last week, prompting criticism from football stakeholders who felt Hassan deserved to be in the team.

Football fans from the Coast were particularly irked because there was no player from the region in the squad.

Football fans took to social media to voice their concerns, with some calling on Kimanzi to recall Hassan, whom they described as one of best attacking midfielders in the country at the moment.

On Monday, Bandari's Chief Executive Officer Edward Oduor confirmed that Hassan had been included in the Harambee Stars provisional team, adding that the player had left for Nairobi to link up with the rest of the team.

While naming the squad last week, Kimanzi also welcomed back Finland-based Kenyan goalkeeper Arnold Origi, who has been out of the team for five years. Other players recalled to the squad are Masoud Juma who plays for Algerian club JS Kabylie, and Clarke Oduor of English Championship side Barnsley.

Captain Victor Wanyama (Montreal Impact, Canada), forward Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan) and Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium) were the notable omissions from the squad due to strict health protocols and travel challenges brought about by Covid-19 pandemic.

Kenya will use Saturday's match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, as a build-up for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match against Comoros, scheduled for October 10.