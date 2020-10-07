Kenya/Zambia: Late Harambee Stars Call-Up Keen to Impress Kimanzi

6 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Philip Onyango

Bandari FC's attacking midfielder, Abdallah Hassan, is targeting an improved performance for the national football team after he was recalled to the squad by coach Francis Kimanzi.

Speaking on phone on Monday from Safari Park Hotel where Harambee Stars are currently in residential training ahead of the weekend clash against Zambia, Hassan thanked Kimanzi for recalling him to the team and promised to perform even better this time round.

"I sincerely thank coach Kimanzi for allowing me to return to the national team after my exploits at the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup where I scored four goals to finish second in the scorers' chart. That was my first and last assignment for the national team to date," the 23-year-old said on Monday.

He said playing for the national team comes with pride, adding that he will do everything possible to retain his position.

Performance for Kenya

"I left it at Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup with four goals. I emerged the second best scorer on my international debut, and I hope to pick up from where I left. That is my promise to the technical bench for giving me a second chance," he said.

Kimanzi did not name Hassan in his 34-man provisional squad last week, prompting criticism from football stakeholders who felt Hassan deserved to be in the team.

Football fans from the Coast were particularly irked because there was no player from the region in the squad.

Football fans took to social media to voice their concerns, with some calling on Kimanzi to recall Hassan, whom they described as one of best attacking midfielders in the country at the moment.

On Monday, Bandari's Chief Executive Officer Edward Oduor confirmed that Hassan had been included in the Harambee Stars provisional team, adding that the player had left for Nairobi to link up with the rest of the team.

While naming the squad last week, Kimanzi also welcomed back Finland-based Kenyan goalkeeper Arnold Origi, who has been out of the team for five years. Other players recalled to the squad are Masoud Juma who plays for Algerian club JS Kabylie, and Clarke Oduor of English Championship side Barnsley.

Captain Victor Wanyama (Montreal Impact, Canada), forward Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan) and Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium) were the notable omissions from the squad due to strict health protocols and travel challenges brought about by Covid-19 pandemic.

Kenya will use Saturday's match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, as a build-up for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match against Comoros, scheduled for October 10.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans with Mental Health Conditions Live in Chains - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.