Kenyan Students Resume Studies in Sudan After Covid-19 Airlift

Some of the 129 Kenyan students who were repatriated from Sudan after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic have finally flown back to resume their studies.

Speaking to the Nation at the Moi International Airport on Tuesday, the students expressed happiness to finally resume their studies.

The students, who are on scholarship, are from Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi and Lamu counties.

Baishe Idriss, the leader of student group "Kenyan students in Sudan", said the universities re-opened on September 20 and that learners have already resumed their studies.

"The university notified us that the institution has reopened and we were expected to return. We thank God for all those who assisted in our evacuation when the situation was bad," said Mr Idriss.

The students landed in Kenya on June 28 following government intervention.

Flattened curve

Mr Idriss reckons that the Covid-19 curve in Sudan has flattened and that the situation is under control.

Mr Salim Bakari, a second year Financial Economics student at the International University of Africa, said it feels good to have been with their families.

"We appreciate those who have made our return a reality, being away from our loved ones has been quite heartbreaking," Mr Salim said.

But 28 students from Lamu County expressed concern that some of their colleagues might not be able to resume studies due to financial constraints.

"We are happy to be going back to school, but we are sad that some of our colleagues have not been able to raise money for air tickets. We appeal to the government and well-wishers to assist our colleagues to resume their studies," said Mr Idriss.

He said those stuck are students from Kwale and Kilifi counties.

Mr Abubakar Shalali, who was escorting the students, urged the government to assist Kenyan students studying in foreign countries.

"The students are on a full scholarship but we hope the government will include them in its budget so that they do not face any challenges," he said.

He also thanked the Lamu government for supporting education.

Mr Mohammed Imam, one of the parents, thanked leaders who sponsored the return of the students.