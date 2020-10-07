Rwanda: BK Kicks-Off the Customer Service Week With Launch of Digital Booth

On Monday October 5, Bank of Kigali joined the rest of the world to celebrate the International Customer Service Week. This is an international event celebrated annually during the first full week of October.

During the ceremony, customer-oriented organizations and institutions around the world recognize the importance of customer service excellence to their organizations.

Bank of Kigali kicked off the week with several members of its executive team putting aside their supervisory roles to appreciate customers.

Diane Karusisi with other six members of the executive management were seen serving and interacting with clients at the lender's headquarters in Kigali.

Speaking to The New Times, the Executives said that the gesture was intended to put the management into the staff's shoes but also an opportunity to reach out to their clients and hear their feedback.

"Our message is one. We are appreciating our customers for choosing to bank with us," Karusisi said.

She also pointed out that the week provides an opportunity to get feedback from customers.

"This is entirely for our customers. We want to hear from them, mainly on the challenges they face especially concerning our digital platforms," added Karusisi.

Establishment of One-stop-centre digital booth

Karusisi urged the customers to continue pushing for the best service. She said it was the bank's mandate to ensure that the staff have all the necessary facilitation to deliver the best services.

To ensure that, she said, the bank has established a one-stop-centre digital booth that will among others raise digital payment literacy among customers.

"Customers need the necessary equipment for digital payment adoption. Through this digital booth, our staff will be able to support our customers in terms of understanding how this works," she said.

According to Bank of Kigali's CEO, the development comes at a time the Bank has experienced growth in digital payment.

"Digital services have experienced at least a 30% increment compared to the previous year. And through the digital booth we want to keep this trend going up."

In addition to the Customer Service week celebrations, Karusisi pointed out that BK conducts annual surveys to understand customers' challenges and needs, which has continued to facilitate the institution to make decisions based on customers' feedback.