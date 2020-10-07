Kenya: Firms Cut Fewer Jobs as Full Operations Resume

Job sheds by corporates flattened out in September as more firms resumed operations after months of interruptions caused by restrictions imposed to stem the spread of Covid-19, a survey shows.

The pause in layoffs came as the Markit Stanbic Bank Kenya Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) jumped to 56.3 in September, from 53.0 in August, its highest level since April 2018--raising hope of recovery after prolonged economic turmoil since March when Kenya reported its first case coronavirus infection.

The 50.0 mark separates growth from contraction, according to the key index which is based on feedback from corporate managers in key sectors such as manufacturing, services and agriculture

Resumption of domestic flights

"Rising demand led to a solid uptick in backlogs of work during September, which led some firms to hire new workers," the survey report by Stanbic Bank and UK's Markit said.

"This counteracted job cuts at other firms, amid efforts to reduce expenses. As such, employment was broadly level during the month, following a six-month run of decline."

Demand, however, started edging up in July with removal of inter-county travel restrictions and resumption of domestic flights in July, followed by restart of international commercial passenger flights from August 1.

Possibility of a second wave

Mass-gathering restrictions have this month also been eased to 200 persons from 100 before, while bars have been re-opened for the first time since March with curfew hours now shortened to 11pm-4am, offering further lift to corporate sales.

"The PMI indicated a further improvement in business confidence and operating conditions this month, thanks in large part to the lifting of some domestic Covid-19 containment measures," Stanbic Bank head of Africa research Jibran Qureishi wrote in the monthly the PMI report.

"This should gradually continue to support activity into the end of the year. That said, we ought to be cautious around the possibility of a second wave globally that could dampen external demand again."

The outlook for further growth in jobs remained gloomy, with future expectations falling to lowest levels since February 2014.