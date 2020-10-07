Kenya: Firms Cut Fewer Jobs as Full Operations Resume

6 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Constant Munda

Job sheds by corporates flattened out in September as more firms resumed operations after months of interruptions caused by restrictions imposed to stem the spread of Covid-19, a survey shows.

The pause in layoffs came as the Markit Stanbic Bank Kenya Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) jumped to 56.3 in September, from 53.0 in August, its highest level since April 2018--raising hope of recovery after prolonged economic turmoil since March when Kenya reported its first case coronavirus infection.

The 50.0 mark separates growth from contraction, according to the key index which is based on feedback from corporate managers in key sectors such as manufacturing, services and agriculture

Resumption of domestic flights

"Rising demand led to a solid uptick in backlogs of work during September, which led some firms to hire new workers," the survey report by Stanbic Bank and UK's Markit said.

"This counteracted job cuts at other firms, amid efforts to reduce expenses. As such, employment was broadly level during the month, following a six-month run of decline."

Demand, however, started edging up in July with removal of inter-county travel restrictions and resumption of domestic flights in July, followed by restart of international commercial passenger flights from August 1.

Possibility of a second wave

Mass-gathering restrictions have this month also been eased to 200 persons from 100 before, while bars have been re-opened for the first time since March with curfew hours now shortened to 11pm-4am, offering further lift to corporate sales.

"The PMI indicated a further improvement in business confidence and operating conditions this month, thanks in large part to the lifting of some domestic Covid-19 containment measures," Stanbic Bank head of Africa research Jibran Qureishi wrote in the monthly the PMI report.

"This should gradually continue to support activity into the end of the year. That said, we ought to be cautious around the possibility of a second wave globally that could dampen external demand again."

The outlook for further growth in jobs remained gloomy, with future expectations falling to lowest levels since February 2014.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans with Mental Health Conditions Live in Chains - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.