Former Kenya National Rally Championship winner, Tapio Laukkanen plans to tackle the WRC Safari Rally next year.

Laukkanen revealed this to Nation Sport in a telephone interview from Finland.

The experienced rally driver has in the past had splendid outings in Kenya.

"It would be nice to participate in the Safari Rally but then I should find a decent car to do so. It's far too early to say anything but for sure I'm looking at different options now. I believe my Ugandan customer wants to take part as well so my work position is still open," said Laukkanen.

Apart from competitive rallying, Laukkanen has been a special rally instructor to several drivers in Kenya and Uganda.

The 51-year-old Finn won the KNRC title in 2016 followed by a commendable victory in the Safari Rally in 2017.

Laukkanen is also a former British and Finnish Rally champion.

Mike Kirkland, the veteran former Safari Rally driver, recently met another superstar during the Eiffel Rally in Germany.

"I met Sandro Munari, the former Lancia driver, who did very well in the past Safari Rallies," said Kirkland.

"I had the pleasure of getting a lift from him. We had hours to talk and hear how he enjoyed Kenya and the Safari Rally.

"I first met him in the 1970 Safari Rally when he was driving a Lancia Fulvia with Lofty Drews. In 1975 he came second driving a Lancia Stratos. In 1977 he was third. Then 40 years later we renew our friendship. It was a big pleasure," said Kirkland in Mombasa.

Kirkland's commendable Safari Rally results include five podium finishes.

He finished third in 1981 driving a Datsun PA10, third in 1982 in a Datsun Violet, third in 1985 driving a Nissan 240RS, twice second in 1988 and 1989 in a Nissan 200SX.

Kirkland added: "I had the best fun of my life and made many friends from many countries.

"What more could I ask for when Juha Kankkunen came to Mombasa with eight friends to celebrate his 60th last year. He said being in Kenya was his favourite place to be.

"Every year I drive my 1983 Nissan 240rs at Eiffel Rally and I have met so many old rafikis there and I am truly blessed."

Left-foot braking is the technique of using the left foot to operate the brake pedal in an automobile, leaving the right foot dedicated to the throttle pedal.

It contrasts with the practice of using the left foot to operate the clutch pedal, leaving the right foot to share the duties of controlling both brake and gas pedals.

At its most basic purpose, left-foot braking can be used to decrease the time spent moving the right foot between the brake and throttle pedals, and can also be used to control load transfer.

It is most commonly used in auto racing (simultaneous gas and brake keeps turbo pressure and reduces turbo lag).